SANTEE, Calif. – An East County woman was jailed on suspicion of assaulting her girlfriend in an incident that resulted in her being hospitalized, sheriff’s investigators said Thursday.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies were called to the 8700 block of Graves Avenue in Santee for medical aid, Lt. Chris Steffen said in a release. There, they found a 24-year-old woman being tended to by a fire department crew before she was transported to a local hospital.

Few details were released about the circumstances of the incident. Steffen said the severity of the victim’s injuries resulted in the department’s Homicide Unit taking over the investigation. Her name was not disclosed by investigators.

The following day, detectives determined the victim’s girlfriend, 26-year-old Brandi McCrystal, was a suspect.

McCrystal, who lives with the victim in a “cohabiting domestic relationship,” was arrested about 6 p.m. Wednesday on a felony domestic violence charge, Steffen said. She was booked into Las Colinas Detention and Re-Entry Facility in Santee.

The investigation is ongoing by the sheriff’s department.