East County vegetation fire grows to 425 acres, 25% contained

Smoke rises from a remote area east of Mount Laguna on Saturday, June 19 2021. Cal Fire San Diego said the blaze was about 100 acres by 11:30 a.m. (Photo: SDGE Fire Alert Camera)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Firefighters in East County continued to battle a 425-acre vegetation fire in Canebreak Canyon Sunday.

The blaze, dubbed the Overland Fire, was 25% contained by 2:15 p.m., Cal Fire San Diego said, as crews on the ground worked overnight and Sunday morning, continuing to build a containment line.

#OverlandFire [Update] The Fire is currently 425 acres and is 25% contained. Firefighters remain at scene, continuing to build containment line. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 20, 2021

The fire began at 9:15 a.m. Saturday and quickly grew from 10 acres to 343 acres by 1:20 p.m.

Ground resources had to be flown in by helicopter to the remote area Saturday, officials said.

The fire was west of county Highway S-2 and Canebrake Canyon Road. It was near a small desert community east of Mount Laguna and south of Borrego Springs.

No structures were threatened, Cal Fire said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.