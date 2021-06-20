East County vegetation fire grows to 425 acres, 25% contained

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Firefighters in East County continued to battle a 425-acre vegetation fire in Canebreak Canyon Sunday.
The blaze, dubbed the Overland Fire, was 25% contained by 2:15 p.m., Cal Fire San Diego said, as crews on the ground worked overnight and Sunday morning, continuing to build a containment line.
The fire began at 9:15 a.m. Saturday and quickly grew from 10 acres to 343 acres by 1:20 p.m.
Ground resources had to be flown in by helicopter to the remote area Saturday, officials said.
The fire was west of county Highway S-2 and Canebrake Canyon Road. It was near a small desert community east of Mount Laguna and south of Borrego Springs.
No structures were threatened, Cal Fire said.
