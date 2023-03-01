EL CAJON, Calif. — A Granite Hills High School student was arrested Monday after a staff member was physically attacked, education officials said.

The Grossmont Union High School District said in an emailed statement to FOX 5 Wednesday that they are working with law enforcement and assisting with their investigation.

“Obviously, such conduct is completely unacceptable. The safety of our staff and students is our top priority, and we are taking the matter very seriously,” GUHSD wrote.

Details of the incident were not released by El Cajon Police Department or Grossmont Union High School District. However, authorities say they arrested the female student and attempted to book her into juvenile hall for a felony charge, but the detention center “refused to accept” the student, who was ultimately released to a parent.