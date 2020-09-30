East County sports facility pushes to reopen

SAN DIEGO – The baseball and soccer fields at Sportsplex USA used to be packed with athletes.

The general manager of Sportsplex USA is calling for state coronavirus guidelines that would allow his facilities to reopen.

Now, the facility is usually empty after it was forced to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

General Manager Eddie Vandiver said the facilities in Santee and Poway are losing millions of dollars in revenue. He’s had to furlough more than 100 employees between the two sites.

“There is a huge economic impact,” Vandiver said. “We can’t host large-scale tournaments or these travel tournaments that bring millions of dollars.”

According to the state, youth sports and physical education are permitted to operate if physical distancing can be maintained between participants in stable cohorts. Not allowed are indoor and outdoor sporting events and “other activities that require close contact or that would promote congregating.”

That includes tournaments and competitions as well as “school-based, club and recreational youth sports,” state guidelines show.

Vandiver hopes the state allows them to reopen soon or they will be forced to make more difficult decisions.

“You can walk into a indoor store or casino, but you cant put 10 people out on acre-sized baseball field even with social distancing?” he said.