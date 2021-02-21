East County shooting victim shows up at hospital

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (CNS) – A man was wounded in a shooting in a Lemon Grove neighborhood, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Lemon Grove station responded to a report of shots fired on Vista Avenue near Central Avenue at about 9:16 p.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Kurt Cartie of the department’s Rancho San Diego station.

The deputies couldn’t locate a victim, but a short time later, Paradise Valley Hospital staff members reported that a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at the hospital, saying he had been shot in Lemon Grove, Cartie said.

The victim was taken to a trauma hospital and his condition was not known, the sergeant said.

The identity of the suspect is not known, Cartie said, and the circumstances behind the shooting were undetermined.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.