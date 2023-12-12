CHULA VISTA, Calif. — East County residents are now advocating for how $750,000 in state funding should be spent on improvements to Loveland Reservoir after a long fight to get it reopened.

They had some reservations about a workshop held Monday evening at Sweetwater Authority in Chula Vista saying they were given short notice and it was a far drive for those who frequent Loveland Reservoir the most. However, they still showed up to make sure their voices were heard.

“What we’re asking for is the trails, the access,” said Don Miller.

Miller and others gave Sweetwater Authority their wish list of improvements they want to see at Loveland Reservoir.

“We would like to see a commitment to leaving the normal fishing levels,” said Russell Walsh.

Assembly Bill 102 allocated $750,000 in state funding for Loveland Reservoir, a place beloved by many in Alpine and the surrounding communities for fishing, hiking, bird watching, and more.

“Any investments, any improvements in Loveland is challenging just because there’s not a lot of access. We’ll certainly get the input from the community and hopefully maximize what we can do with that money. That’s our goal,” said Carlos Quintero, general manager at Sweetwater Authority.

The relationship between those who frequent the reservoir and those who manage it at Sweetwater Authority has been tense at times, especially after it was drained in late 2022. This impacted wildlife, but also cut off access to recreation until May of this year.

“I think of course there’s still fear of draining of Loveland and no one wants to see that happen and we’re starting to see that Sweetwater may also not want to have that happen again,” said Darlene Cossio.

There’s also the desire to return to longer hours of operation. Right now the reservoir closes at 5 p.m. in the winter and 6 p.m. in the summer.

“We’re missing at times almost three hours of the best weather, the best fishing, the best nature watching, which is the early evening because they’re not following the agreement they made with us to keep the lake open until sunset,” said Walsh.

Sweetwater Authority says it will make an effort to make the next workshop more accessible for those living near Loveland.

“We’re committed to continuing the dialogue and hosting a meeting in East County,” said Quintero.

The locals say they are committed to accountability.

“We’re not going to just go away. We need to continue to work together to make sure that we see a good path forward where everyone wins,” said Cossio.

Sweetwater Authority says there will be more workshops and then will have to submit their plan to the California Department of Water Resources before moving forward with any projects at Loveland Reservoir.