ALPINE, Calif. – An East County middle school is closed Wednesday after an electrical short caused a power outage on campus, according to district officials.

The closure impacts Joan MacQueen Middle School at 2001 Tavern Road, Alpine Union School District Superintendent Rich Newman said in a tweet late Tuesday.

Crews will spend the day “working to restore electricity and determine the cause of the outage,” Newman said.

JMMS suffered an electrical short that caused an outage on campus. JMMS will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday) as crews begin working to restore electricity and determine the cause of the outage. The electrical outage only affects the JMMS campus. pic.twitter.com/Jm6hUms8MS — Richard Newman (@AlpineUSDSupt) October 27, 2021

No other schools in the district are believed to be impacted by the outage.