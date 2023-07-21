SAN DIEGO — A man from East County died in sheriff’s custody Thursday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

SDSO says deputies located 53-year-old Timothy Aaron Carlton unresponsive in his San Diego Central Jail cell.

Jail medical staff provided aid — including CPR, Naloxone and an AED device — until paramedics with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived.

Around 7:30 p.m., the department’s homicide investigators were notified that Carlton — a resident of El Cajon — was pronounced deceased, despite those efforts.

Carlton was arrested by the El Cajon Police Department for an outstanding felony warrant on May 2, 2023, authorities confirmed.

The Citizen’s Law Enforcement Review Board was notified of this incident and the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit will conduct an investigation into the matter, SDSO said.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.