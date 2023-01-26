SANTEE, Calif. — A man who was hospitalized after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash in Santee earlier this month has died, authorities said.

Matthew Wellington, a 33-year-old Lakeside resident, was driving his motorcycle on Woodside Avenue, east of Magnolia Avenue, on Jan. 13 when he lost control and was ejected from the vehicle, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.

Responding paramedics transported Wellington to Sharp Memorial Hospital where he was admitted. Officials says his health continued to decline until he was pronounced deceased at the hospital five days later on Jan. 18.