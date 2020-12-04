East County man arrested in 7-month-old’s death

SANTEE, Calif. — A 35-year-old man is accused of murder in his 7-month-old baby’s death, according to deputies.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department started investigating on April 22 when firefighters responded to a 7-month-old in medical distress near 8600 Paseo Del Rey in Santee, authorities said. The infant was taken to the hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead on April 25.

Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the infant’s father, Daniel Charles Marshall. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested the 35-year-old resident of Santee on Dec. 3 just before 4:30 p.m. The sheriff’s department said he was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Police have not released information about what led to the infant’s injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the baby’s death to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or the after hours number at 858-565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.