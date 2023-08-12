EL CAJON, Calif. — License plate-reading cameras in El Cajon assisted police in the arrest of a suspect believed to have stolen a vehicle last year, authorities announced.

On Saturday at about 3:06 p.m., El Cajon police received a notification from the cameras’ Flock Safety alert technology, which is a system that sends a real-time notifications to police when a stolen or wanted vehicle in law enforcement databases are detected.

According to police, the vehicle was reported stolen in the City of El Cajon on Mar. 3, 2022. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and the driver in the 900 block of Broadway.

The driver, identified by authorities as 55-year-old Lakeside resident Celestina Thomas, was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to ECPD, the suspect had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for her arrest. The charges that prompted the warrant were not disclosed by authorities.

“The use of the Flock Safety ALPR was instrumental in this case assisting the El Cajon Police in locating the stolen vehicle,” Lt. J. Crawford wrote in a press release.

This comes about a week after El Cajon ramped up its license plate-reading program, introducing forty new cameras to streets throughout the city. The program is expected to be up and running by the end of the month, according to officials.

Since their introduction to the city, law enforcement has received multiple alerts that led to the arrest of two adults and four juveniles on suspicion of being in possession of stolen vehicles.

Anyone with additional information regarding Saturday’s incident is encouraged to contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311. Individuals with information who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.