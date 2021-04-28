East County is ‘dumping grounds’ for sexually violent predators, Supervisor Anderson says

SAN DIEGO – The fight to keep violent sexual predators out of a home on Mt. Helix intensified Wednesday as Supervisor Joel Anderson joined the fight in asking for change.

“Sadly, East County has become the dumping grounds for all our sexually violent predators,” Anderson said, claiming roughly 67% of the overall predators have been placed there.

“I will not allow my neighbors to be tortured by these violent criminals who are being rewarded for their disgusting behavior,” said Sarah Thompson, a woman who lives in the neighborhood.

After serving their prison sentences, sexual violent predators can make an appeal to have outpatient treatment. Currently, a San Diego judge is weighing the decision to allow a convicted sex offender, Douglas Badger, that opportunity. It would mean letting him stay in a house near El Cajon, an area neighbors argue is filled with children.

Anderson is calling on the San Diego Sex Offender Management Council to come together for the first time since 2019 to make changes to the selection process.

“We are asking them to appoint a new executive director,” Anderson said. “That position has been unfilled for over a year. To go over current procedures and provide recommendations to improve the way communities are notified of sexual predator placements.”

The County Board of Supervisors would have to approve the council’s meeting first with the board meeting next week.