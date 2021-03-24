East County grocery store briefly evacuated over suspicious device

ALPINE, Calif. – An East County grocery story was evacuated Wednesday over fears of a suspicious device that later was determined to be safe, authorities said.

FOX 5 App users learned about this story from a news alert.

Download the free FOX 5 News App now

Just before 4 p.m., San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Albertsons on Alpine Boulevard at South Grade Road. The department’s bomb squad and the Metro Arson Strike Team were called to the scene after deputies arrived.

Authorities determined that the device was safe and customers were allowed to continue shopping shortly after 5 p.m.

Sheriff’s Lt. Jim Emig told the San Diego Union-Tribune there was no immediate word from the scene about what detectives had found, “but everything is OK and it obviously wasn’t what it was thought to be.”