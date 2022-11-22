LA MESA, Calif. — A gas station in La Mesa is offering discounted prices this Thanksgiving holiday, according to press release from its media advisor.

The Lake Murray Chevron, located at 5600 Baltimore Drive, will be cutting prices for a three-day period starting Tuesday, Nov. 22 until Thursday, Nov. 24.

During limited hours, 87 Octane Gas will be available for $3.99 a gallon for cash transactions or $4.19 a gallon for credit card transactions.

Discount hours:

-Tuesday, Nov. 22: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

-Wednesday, Nov. 23: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

-Thursday, Nov. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

David Hallak, the owner of the Chevron, announced this gas cut in an effort to ease the burden of inflated fuel costs. The discounted prices are being offered as way to serve the community by providing struggling families with some relief this holiday season, the press release noted.