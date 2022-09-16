HARBISON CANYON, Calif. — Reports of a gunshot being fired near an elementary school in Harbison Canyon prompted a temporary lockdown Friday, authorities said.

The incident occurred just after 10 a.m. near Shadow Hills Elementary School, located in the 8700 block of Harbison Canyon Road, where deputies responded to the school after a single gunshot was reportedly heard in the area of the campus, Captain Michael Rand with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

A campus-wide lockdown was put in place by the school’s staff as deputies searched Shadow Hills Elementary and neighboring Creekside Early Learning Center, according to the sheriff’s official. No evidence of a shooting was found and the lockdown was lifted just before 11 a.m.

There were no reported injuries to children, teachers or staff.

“The Alpine Sheriff’s Station would like to thanks all the parents and family members of the students who remained calm in a stressful situation and allowed deputies to safely clear the campus. Keeping your children safe is the top priority of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Alpine Union School District,” Rand said.