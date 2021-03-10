East County business owner gets probation for tussle with local media

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – A La Mesa business owner was sentenced to a two-year probation term Wednesday stemming from a scuffle with members of the local media in front of his clothing store.

Peter Carzis, 77, pleaded guilty last month to felony vandalism in connection with the January 2020 encounter with reporters who attempted to interview him outside his business regarding an alleged recording of him fondling a woman outside the store.

News crews gathered at Peter’s Men’s Apparel on La Mesa Boulevard to try to get a response from the defendant regarding the recorded incident, which was posted on the “La Mesa Happenings” Facebook page.

Video shot by local news outlets showed him cursing at reporters, shoving a cameraman and slapping a phone out of a reporter’s hand before walking back into his store. No injuries were reported, but Carzis caused “irreparable damage” to the videographer’s camera, valued at about $7,000, according to La Mesa police.

He may still be required to pay for the camera, though the restitution issue was not addressed at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing.

