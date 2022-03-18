SAN DIEGO — Olga Kovalchuk and her three children are getting much-needed peace and rest in San Diego after escaping the war in Ukraine.

“We were very pleased,” Kovalchuk said. “At last had a nice sleep.”

Olga and 12 other family members fled Kyiv on March 1 as Russian forces closed in. They made their way through Europe, eventually getting to Mexico and crossing into the U.S. from Tijuana several days ago.

Earlier this week, FOX 5 shared the story of their exhausting journey. Zachary O’Neill, a CAL Fire captain, and his wife Carolyn saw the story and immediately reached out to help.

“We never even talked live together about should we host a family or not, we never even said that,” Carolyn said. “It’s the easiest decision we ever made. We didn’t even make a decision, we just opened up our doors.”

Carolyn says she called the House of Ukraine, got connected with Olga, and the next day, Olga, 15-year-old Max, 6-year-old Ruslan and 4-year-old Anna were part of a new family.

“Yes, I’m thankful to God to be here,” Kovalchuk said.

Kovalchuk says her other nine family members are staying in Los Angeles for now, but she hopes to get work as a language teacher and figure out schooling for her kids.

“She’s an incredible woman, mother,” Carolyn said. “Just want her to feel comfortable and relaxed, to be a mom.”

As for the O’Neills, they say they’re “empty nesters,” happy to welcome this family that is adjusting from the chaos in Ukraine.

“There’s absolutely no playbook, there’s no timeline,” Zachary said. “It’s day-by-day. They’re adjusting, we’re adjusting – we’re making it work, for sure.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.