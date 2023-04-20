SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego has launched a new dashboard to help residents track and prepare for environmental threats like wildfires and flooding, the Office of Emergency Services announced Thursday.

“The San Diego Hazard Dashboard is intended to provide regional information and situational awareness about real-time conditions and incidents or emergencies that pose threats to people and property,” OES Executive Director Christopher Heiser said in a press release. “It provides vetted details and links to public data from local authorities.”

A screenshot of the new San Diego Hazard Dashboard from the City of San Diego Office of Emergency Services. (Captured by KSWB/FOX 5)

Weather conditions, potential environmental threats and emerging information about regional incidents will be available on the online dashboard. Users can click through a list of pages to view conditions and potential risks.

According to OES, San Diegans will be able to use this to track earthquake, power outages, traffic, weather, state water resources and city social media feeds. The dashboard, however, will not be used to provide instructions to residents during an emergency.

“San Diegans are encouraged to always follow the guidance of local law enforcement during an emergency, specifically regarding emergency actions and evacuations,” OES said in a press release. “Local fire and law enforcement agencies will provide the most accurate information during regional emergencies or smaller localized events.”

The San Diego Hazard Dashboard can be found here.

The dashboard was developed amid severe weather conditions that have have posed varying risks to residents. This includes the extreme heat that set in during the summer and fall of 2022, as well as the series of powerful storms that swept through the region earlier this year.