OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Planning a staycation, adventure or have a dinner scheduled with friends or family in Oceanside this winter? If so, you can now get rewarded for staying local.

Oceanside’s Tourism Authority, better known as Visit Oceanside, announced Tuesday it’s launching a new initiative to give kudos to SoCal natives for “staying, playing and dining” in North County’s beach town.

“Visitation typically slows down right after the holidays, which makes this a perfect time for San Diegans to get out and explore something new in their hometown,” said Visit Oceanside CEO Leslee Gaul. “Whether enjoying a beach staycation, our award-winning dining and craft beverage scene, or fun activities like whale watching, we want to reward residents for supporting local.”

From now until the end of March, or until supplies last, San Diego County residents who spend $200 at Oceanside hotels/vacation rentals or $100 at Oceanside restaurants or attractions Sunday through Thursday can earn a $25 gift card through the O’side O’centives program.

To cash in that local loyalty, residents can bring itemized receipts showing their purchases at a qualifying Oceanside business, along with a valid ID showing a San Diego zip code, to the California Welcome Center Oceanside at 928 N Coast Hwy. Reward gift cards can be picked up during regulars business hours (Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Businesses must be located within the Oceanside city limits for receipt qualification. The following business types do not meet the requirements for receipt qualification: retail, big box stores, convenience and drug stores, grocery/supermarket, fast food chains, fueling or gas stations.

From bike trails, whale watching tours, beach hangs and more, the list of things to do in Oceanside is plentiful.

But if you’re going for the grub, plan ahead with this guide to the Oceanside dining scene.

Be kind to your neighbor — only one gift card will be awarded per San Diego County local.