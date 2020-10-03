Early voting starts Monday: Where you can vote in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Early voting begins Monday, the same day the San Diego County Registrar of Voters says ballots will start going out by mail to registered voters.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, every registered voter in California will get a ballot in the mail for the upcoming election. The ballots will give voters an opportunity to vote by mail. They should be returned to an official mail ballot drop-off location through Nov. 3.

If you need to vote in-person, polling places will be open for four days, Oct. 31 through Election Day on Nov. 3. The registrar’s office is urging people to take advantage of early voting.

Early voting locations include:

At the Registrar’s office beginning Oct. 5, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At your assigned polling place or the Registrar’s office Saturday, Oct. 31 through Monday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All will be open on Election Day, Nov. 3, when the voting hours change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Make sure you go to your assigned polling place if you are voting in-person on Election Day. You can find your assigned polling place on the back of your sample ballot and voter information pamphlet or you can look it up online.

Election officials suggest marking your selections on your sample ballot in advance so you can quickly fill in the official ballot in the voting booth. Bring your face mask and plan to maintain social distance. Click here to see acceptable documentation required to vote.