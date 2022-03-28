SAN DIEGO – Firefighters say no one was hurt in an early morning house fire Monday in San Diego’s Talmadge neighborhood.

About 3 a.m., calls came into the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reporting flames at a home on 47th Street between Monroe Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard, SDFD Battalion Chief Mike McBride said. The first unit arrived to see “heavy fire coming out of the front door and lots of smoke,” McBride said.

“I responded from Mission Valley and I could see the header coming from the freeway even through the night sky,” he said.

Despite an initial report of a victim, fire crews searched the home and did not find anyone inside. No firefighters were injured in the blaze.

McBride noted the home is in an older, established neighborhood with houses on both sides of it.

“This particular unit had outbuildings on either side of the house and fire got into those outbuildings,” he said. “They burned up completely, which put the fire closer to the neighbors’ house on the south side of this home.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.