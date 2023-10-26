SAN DIEGO — A total of 17 E. Coli cases, which is four more since Tuesday, are now linked to Miguel’s Cocina in 4S Ranch, San Diego County health officials said.

Seven people, including four children, have been hospitalized by the bacteria, The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency told FOX 5 Thursday in a statement.

Those who fell ill range from 6 to 87 years old, per the health department. They reported eating at Miguel’s Cocina from Oct. 6 to Oct. 18 and had symptoms from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19.

At least one of the seven people hospitalized developed a severe complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

“People who visited the restaurant and are feeling ill should see their doctor as soon as possible,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “We want them to get tested and have the results sent to the local health department. Those most at risk from infection are children, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems.”

The county health department confirms these are cases of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli or STEC, usually coming from beef products, unpasteurized milk, juice or produce.

County officials are unsure which food item or items were the sources of the bacteria.

Miguel’s Cocina has closed its doors since Tuesday.

The investigation remains ongoing.