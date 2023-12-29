(KSWB) — A popular drive-thru coffee chain that just recently planted its roots in San Diego County is already planning to expand, adding a new location in the area early next year and plans for more.

Dutch Bros Coffee opened its first two locations in San Diego County just last year — one in Oceanside (1700 Oceanside Blvd) and one in Escondido (2365 E Valley Pkwy).

Now, they have announced plans to open a new location in Vista in early 2024 with plans for more in the future, a company spokesperson confirmed to FOX 5. That new location at 2665 S Melrose Dr. in Vista is listed on the Dutch Bros website as “opening soon.”

Oceanside is the top performing store out of all the Dutch Bros locations across 11 states, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported this month.

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru only coffee chain that started in Oregon in the early 1990s. There is no indoor seating, just a drive-thru/walk up style storefront. You also won’t see a traditional black coffee listed on their menu, the closest thing being an Americano with espresso and water.

A woman holds a cup of Dutch Bros coffee in a car. Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-through coffee chain with company-owned and franchise locations across the Western U.S. (Adobe Stock)

For those who look forward to the holiday season just for the seasonal drinks, you’re in luck. Dutch Bros offers a variety of seasonal drinks, including its Merry Mischief Rebel (strawberry, red raspberry and green apple soft top), Snow Cap Freeze (cupcake, soft top, and holiday sprinks), and a Candy Cane Cold Brew (peppermint mocha with soft top and peppermint sprinks), among others.

Some of their classic drinks include vanilla and caramel (Golden Eagle), Irish cream (kicker and 911), coconut (Cocomo), and chocolate macadamia nut (Annihilator).

The coffee chain also offers signature energy drinks like the Aftershock (strawberry, blackberry, raspberry and lime), Shark Attack (blue raspberry, coconut, and lime with pomegranate float), flavored lemonades, and even infused sodas with your choice of flavors.

Still not your speed? Grab one of their signature flavored sodas like the OG Gummybear (pomegranate, passion fruit, watermelon, grapefruit) or Dinosaur Egg (blue raspberry with strawberry, white chocolate and almond drizzle).

And you can’t forget about their other drinks like chai, smoothies, Dutch cocoa, tea, cold brew, Dutch Frost, their kids menu and some food goodies to choose from as well.

Now, with all that in mind, Dutch Bros is adding even more menu items to its lineup. Drum roll… celebrate the new year with a shot of shine to add some sparkle to your drink.

Shine can be added to a rebel, tea, lemonade, soda or cold brew, available only through Jan. 14, 2024.

Want to win free Dutch for a month? Just scan your Dutch Pass when you order to see if you’re an instant winner through New Year’s Eve.