SAN DIEGO – A woman is recovering after being hit by a car while walking into the UTC Mall, Monday afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Around 3:21 p.m., a 33-year-old man, driving a Honda Civic, was going westbound alongside the UTC mall, located at 4545 La Jolla Village, SDPD Officer Buttle said.

A 65-year-old woman began crossing the street from the parking structure to enter the mall when she was hit, Buttle said.

The driver of the Civic hit the woman on the right side of her body, causing her to go up in the air and onto his vehicle.

The woman then fell to the ground and the man sped away, according to police.

Shortly after, the driver was found and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for a possible broken leg and other injuries.

Anyone with further information on this crash can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.