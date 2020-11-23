DUI suspected in head-on crash in East County

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) – A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired after he crashed a sedan head-on into another car this morning on a Spring Valley road, seriously injuring two men in the other vehicle, authorities said.

Around 1:40 a.m., Spring Valley resident Anthony Ryan Blanco was driving a 2013 Ford Focus eastbound on Jamacha Boulevard, west of Kempton Street, when his car veered into the westbound lane and slammed head-on into a 1996 Toyota Camry sedan driven by a 27-year-old Chula Vista man, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

The impact caused major damage to both vehicles, he said.

The Toyota driver and a 26-year-old man in the front passenger seat of the Toyota were taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego for treatment of major injuries, the officer said. The injuries to both men were considered non-life-threatening, he said.

Blanco was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was later arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, Garrow said.

Blanco was booked into San Diego Central Jail and was being held in lieu of $400,000 bail pending his arraignment, scheduled for Dec. 4, according to jail records.