DUI suspected after man in wheelchair hit in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CNS) – A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he hit and seriously injured a 69-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair at an El Cajon intersection, police said Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 11:35 p.m. Monday at the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and West Washington Avenue, El Cajon Police Sgt. Steve Paz said.

A man was driving a vehicle eastbound on El Cajon Boulevard, approaching West Washington Avenue, when a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair began crossing El Cajon Boulevard against a red pedestrian crossing signal, Paz said.

The vehicle hit the pedestrian, throwing the 69-year-old man onto the roadway near the center divider and knocking him unconscious.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a serious head injury, the sergeant said.

The motorist remained at the scene and was evaluated, then arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, Paz said.

The driver’s name and age were not immediately available.