SAN DIEGO – A driver has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing a vehicle into a restaurant in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter Monday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened around 1:44 a.m. in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue when a driver suspected to be under the influence drove into the Operacaffe’s outdoor seating area, officials with the San Diego Police Department confirmed to FOX 5.

The driver, whose name has not been publicly released, was taken to the hospital following the incident. The extent of their injuries is unknown, as is their current condition.

The matter remains under investigation by officials with SDPD.