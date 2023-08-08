CORONADO, Calif. — Coronado police arrested a woman on suspicion of driving under the influence after she crashed her car with two children inside, authorities said.

Shortly before midnight Tuesday, an officer noticed a white sedan driving across the grass and through two chain-link fences at Tidelands Park, near the Coronado Bridge, police said in a Facebook post. The officer tried to stop the car but the driver kept going, eventually losing control and hitting a sign on the Orange Avenue median near Sixth Street, police said.

The driver then crashed the car into a planter in Spreckels Park, police said. Two children, ages 3 and 15, got out of the front passenger seat.

Officers arrested the woman on suspicion of DUI, felony child abuse, felony evading, reckless driving, delay/obstruct a peace officer and two warrants, police said.

Coronado Fire Department personnel evaluated the two children before they were released to a relative, police said.