DUI suspect arrested after head-on crash

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) — A suspected drunken driver was arrested after suffering serious injuries in a head-on crash at an Escondido intersection, police said Thursday.

Shortly before 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, witnesses noticed the suspected DUI driver swerving on northbound Interstate 15 and began following his 1994 Honda Accord, Escondido police Sgt. Joshua Langdon said.

The driver exited the highway at Via Rancho Parkway, then swerved into oncoming traffic a short time later and crashed head on into a vehicle at the intersection of Bear Valley Parkway and Mary Lane, Langdon said.

A third vehicle was also involved, but the drivers of those vehicles — a Nissan Sentra sedan and a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV — were treated at the scene for minor injuries, the officer said.

The suspected drunken driver, a man whose age was not immediately available, was taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of internal injuries, Langdon said. The man underwent surgery, but was expected to survive.