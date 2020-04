CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police arrested a man suspected of driving under the influence after crashing into a liquor store in Chula Vista.

Around 12:15 p.m., a man drove into Keg-N-Bottle in the 600 block of H Street, according to Chula Vista police.

The driver did not appear to be injured, but was expected to be sent to the hospital for an evaluation as a precaution.