SAN DIEGO — A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Wednesday after a crash that injured one person, San Diego police said.

The collision was reported just after 12:30 a.m. near Camino Del Rio North and Ward Road in the Grantville neighborhood east of Mission Valley.

One person suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.