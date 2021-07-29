DUI homicide team investigates crash into office that killed employee

LA MESA, Calif. – Police say the driver who crashed into a La Mesa office Wednesday evening, killing an employee in the building, may have had drugs or alcohol in their system at the time of the crash.

The deadly collision stunned people who knew the man killed when a vehicle suddenly slammed into his place of work, and a small memorial grew outside the building Thursday.

In a press release about 24 hours after crash, authorities said “evidence collected at the scene indicates that drugs and/or alcohol may have been a factor in the cause of the collision.”

Police say the 61-year-old driver careened into the building on University Avenue around 5:30 p.m. The office was occupied by Golden Life Adult Day Care Center.

Related Content Man killed when car hits office building

A woman who works at the center, who did not want to be publicly identified, told FOX 5 the victim had trained her, adding that she was shocked and saddened by his passing. Flowers and candles rested near the boarded-up windows left after the crash.

A client at the adult day care, who also asked not to be identified, says the 40-year-old victim was very nice, but that he hadn’t seen him since the facility was closed due to COVID-19.

La Mesa Police Department said their traffic unit was working with the San Diego District Attorney’s Office DUI Homicide Team to investigate the crash.

The driver who crashed into the building was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday evening, and authorities did not provide further details when asked about whether the driver faced potential charges.

The public is encouraged to call La Mesa police at 619-667-1400 if they witnessed the collision or have any information regarding the incident.