SAN DIEGO — A driver convicted of killing a Poway father and son, Steve and Stephen Pirolli Jr., while under the influence was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison.

Donald Lee Farmer was found guilty of two counts of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

A downtown San Diego courtroom was full of emotions for the father and son who were baseball lovers and best friends.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of Steve or Stephen,” said one of the victim’s friends during impact statements read in the courtroom.

Several family, friends and loved ones told stories of how Farmer impacted them. Some of the loved ones spoke directly to Farmer.

“I’m here for my family and to see the person responsible, the man that caused all this, think about others,” said Edwin, the brother-in law and uncle to Steve and Stephen. “I will forgive you. I hope that you find a way in your heart to forgive yourself and make right to this family.”

The crashed happened in the evening of Feb.12, 2021. County sheriff deputies said Farmer was high on marijuana and Xanax when he drove 90 miles per hour on Espola Road in Poway. Farmer then crashed into another vehicle that had 54 year-old Steve Pirolli and his 13-year-old son Stephen Pirolli Jr. inside as they were pulling out of Poway High School from a baseball practice.

The father died on the scene while the son died later at the hospital.

“So now, all I’m left with is two empty spots, in my heart, at the dinner table at family gatherings, on my couch on Sundays during Eagles’ football games,” said Olivia Pirolli, the niece and cousin to Steve and Stephen.

At the time of the deadly crash, the county sheriff’s department confirms Farmer only had a learners permit. Under California law, those with a learner’s permit need to drive with a licensed driver who is at least 25 years old.

Farmer pleaded not guilty to two counts of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. A judge sentenced him to eight years in prison: six years for one count and two for the other. Plus, the judge sentenced Farmer to 180 days for misdemeanor driving without a license.

“Eight years is not enough time to be in prison for killing two people. I am never going to get my husband and son back,” said Lorie Pirolli, the wife and mother of Steve and Stephen.

Farmer sent an undated letter of apology to the judge. His lawyer also made a plea that Farmer dealt with childhood trauma that contributed to the tragedy happening.

“Throughout his childhood, Mr. Farmer’s parents abused alcohol and often neglected their son….he was a witness to domestic disputes, which impacted him greatly and impacted his development,” Farmer’s public defender said.

“He did something wrong, he knew it when he was doing it, there’s no excuse beyond that,” said Tom Pirolli, the son and uncle to Steve and Stephen.

Stephen Jr. had dreams to play professional baseball. Now, Lori dreams for DUI laws to change.

“It seems like it’s in favor for the criminal. That’s the thing that really bothers me is that the law needs to change. We have to wait a second time around for him to do something bad, for him to be punished. He should be punished now at a higher sentence,” Lori said.

On Aug. 25, both parties will be back in court to decide the restitution amount owed to the Pirolli family.