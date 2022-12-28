CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities announced a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint has been scheduled for Dec. 30 at an undisclosed location within the City of Chula Vista.

The Chula Vista Police Department said it wanted to remind the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Officials explained in a press release that some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may also interfere with driving.

Police also warned that while medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” said department agent Brian Carter. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads, significantly improves traffic safety.”

What are the legal consequences? Police said first-time DUI offenders face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties in addition to a suspended license, which could affect work and home life.

The location for DUI checkpoints, according to authorities, is determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.

The Chula Vista DUI checkpoint set for Dec. 28 will be conducted from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.