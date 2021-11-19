Drug dealer sentenced 13 years for woman’s fentanyl overdose death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A drug dealer who supplied fentanyl that led to a San Diego woman’s overdose death was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison.

Tony Davis, 65, of San Diego, pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal charges for distributing fentanyl-laced heroin to a street-level dealer, who in turn sold the drugs that caused the Oct. 24, 2018, death of 41- year-old Jacqueline Galvan, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Davis’ pleas to charges of distribution of heroin and fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute heroin also came with admissions to selling more than 100 grams of heroin, prosecutors said.

The prosecution’s sentencing memorandum alleges that text messages between Davis and the street-level dealer showed Davis was aware someone had overdosed on his drugs and that fentanyl was found in Galvan’s system. Despite that, prosecutors allege he continued selling heroin containing fentanyl.

Davis was arrested a few weeks after Galvan’s death.

