SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison in the fatal overdose of a 23-year-old woman, federal prosecutors said.

Jonathan Miguel Lopez, 35, was convicted of selling fentanyl pills that resulted in the overdose death of Sherie Gil on Sept. 30, 2021, the Office of the United States Attorney Southern District of California said in a news release. Lopez pleaded guilty in October.

The incident occurred on Sept. 30, 2021, when first responders received a call from a commercial office building in San Diego, according to the government’s sentencing memo. Gil was found dead in a bathroom along with drug paraphernalia, Gil’s cell phone and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

Her cause of death was due to the “toxic effects of fentanyl, cocaine, and alprazolam,” the medical examiner confirmed.

“During a search of Gil’s cell phone, agents discovered that Gil had exchanged text messages with another phone number asking if she could “pick up” blues in the days leading up to Gil’s death,” the release stated. “During the investigation that followed, law enforcement discovered that the other phone number was registered to Lopez’s co-defendant, Jamie Ashley Koryn.”

Then on Oct. 8, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant, arresting Koryn and Lopez and seizing their cell phones in the process, prosecutors said. Text messages on both of their phones revealed that they agreed to distribute fentanyl, per agents.

A pistol was also found during the search, which Lopez admitted he used to protect the drugs that he and Koryn stored at their home, according to prosecutors.