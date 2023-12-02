SAN DIEGO — Two drug cases netted six arrests after authorities seized large amounts of narcotics in the last three days, police said.

The first investigation started in October and ended Thursday when detectives seized 60,000 counterfeit* fentanyl pills, 5,000 ecstasy pills, nearly 9 pounds of cocaine and five pounds of methamphetamine, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department. Two suspects, identified as Edith Gonzalez-Ramirez and Edwin Valles, were arrested and face narcotics trafficking charges, Sharki said.

The second investigation began after law enforcement received reports of illegal dispensaries operating near schools and homes, per SDPD. Delta-8 THC or Delta-10 THC are known as dangerous synthetics that have been reported to national Poison Control Centers of causing hospitalizations and deaths.

Several law enforcement agencies served search warrants on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 at the following six locations through San Diego County, according to police:

Canably, located at 2971 India Street in the Middletown neighborhood, is suspected of selling and distributing cannabis and cannabis products within 1,000 feet of a school and homes. The owners of Canably also are suspected of operating another similar business from their own home in 6700 block of Bamburgh Drive, where investigators seized 300 pounds of loose cannabis, 5,400 edibles, 13,900 concentrates, and cash. Three young children lived in the household. Authorities arrested Jose Delahoz and Valeria Rada on suspicion of child endangerment drug-related offenses.

Authorities seized a loaded ghost gun, 331 loose cannabis pre-rolls and 426 concentrates were at Elevated Smoke Shop, located at 1570 Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach. The business is suspected of operating within 1,000 feet of Pacific Beach Middle School. Investigators also searched the home of the owner of Elevate Smoke Shop in the 300 block of 14th Street in East Village, where more evidence, including an unregistered handgun, was found.

Five-hundred pounds of cannabis products were found at BestBudz smoke shop at 10010 Campo Road in Spring Valley. Pedro Delahoz and Diego Delahoz were arrested on suspicion of drug offenses related to the investigation after Chula Vista police served a search warrant in the 700 block of Camino Francisco.

“The State of California allows for the sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products only in compliance with specific regulatory and licensing requirements,” Sharki said. “In addition, City of San Diego regulations require businesses that sell cannabis or cannabis-derived products to have a specific cannabis retailer license allowing such sales. The selling of cannabis to minors, selling illegal synthetics, and the possession of firearms are all criminal acts under state law.”

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.