Where to drop off your pumpkins to be composted

SAN DIEGO — Now that Halloween has passed, it’s time to get rid of those pumpkins. San Diegans can take their pumpkins to one of two locations Monday to be composted.

The City of San Diego has set up pumpkin drop-off locations at Mira Mesa Senior Center, 8460 Mira Mesa Boulevard, and Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Avenue. Both sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carved and whole pumpkins will be accepted, but they must be clean and unpainted. Candles, trash or decor will not be accepted.

Residents who cannot drop off their pumpkins can dispose of them in their yard waste containers. Otherwise, they can put them in their black bins.