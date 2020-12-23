Some areas see dip in last-minute holiday shoppers amid pandemic

SAN DIEGO — Last-minute holiday shopping in some areas of San Diego looked a lot different this year with shorter lines and thinner crowds amid tight COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday.

“Last year, there were a lot of people,” holiday shopper Morgan Mims said. “It’s not as busy as I expected. I kind of expected there to be more lines.”

Mims and her friend Claire Kikkawa said it’s been great having extra space to shop at Westfield UTC Mall.

“It’s really nice to just go in a store and get what you need, not having to wait in lines and avoid crowds,” Kikkawa said.

Other shoppers said they were at the mall to soak up some holiday cheer before Christmas.

“So many stories about the negative that’s going on and all, and this is nice to see people that are doing things for people, and shopping for Christmas is one of them,” mall-goer Karen Kingery said.

FOX 5 checked in with small business owner Rachel Webb. She said business at her store Wild Dove Boutique is down 20 to 30%, especially at the downtown location where foot traffic has slowed.

But with her dressing rooms open and locals supporting their business, she said the holidays are still bringing in customers.

“We are seeing our locals come out, and they are definitely supporting. We’ve continuously heard from our locals that they wanted to shop small this year,” Webb said.

As for the hot items on the gift list this year, Webb says sweaters are selling fast – a similar story at the mall.

“I know that like puffer jackets this year have been like really big,” Mims said.