Drone video shows shark near surfers in Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO — A shark was spotted near surfers Thursday at Torrey Pines State Beach.

Drone video shows three surfers sitting on their surfboards while a shark can be seen swimming within a close distance. The video, provided to FOX 5 by Renegade Drone Images, starts with a closeup of the shark and slowly zooms out, where the surfers become visible in relation to the shark. Although the shark is swimming in the opposite direction, it was still a close call for the surfers.

Great white sharks are not uncommon to local beaches as several have been detected in San Diego County. In July, researchers said that they’re seeing more juvenile great white sharks in the Del Mar area. Six were spotted July 10 near 15th Street in video captured by stand-up paddlers.

Chris Lowe, director of the Shark Lab at California State University Long Beach, said they’ve teamed up with the city of Del Mar and its lifeguards to tag sharks with acoustically transmitting darts which send data to underwater receiver buoys up and down the coast, as well as using drones to monitor their movement, size and proximity to the coast.

In October, a local drone photographer captured a great white shark about three feet from the boards of a surfer and young boy along the coast of Del Mar. Scott Fairchild, who regularly posts images of wildlife on his Instagram account, said one of the most impressive sights he’s seen along the coast was up to 13 white sharks at once.

FOX 5’s Misha DiBono and Brittney Donovan contributed to this story.