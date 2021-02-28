Drone video shows aftermath of Del Mar bluff collapse

DEL MAR, Calif. — Drone video shows the aftermath of a bluff collapse in Del Mar on Sunday.

Workers could be seen sectioning off an area near the train tracks after the collapse south of 4th Street Sunday morning. FOX 5 is working to learn more, including if train activity has been affected.

Officials regularly warn the public of dangers posed by bluff collapses. An August 2019 collapse at Grandview Surf Beach in Encinitas claimed the lives of three people. Family members announced a lawsuit last fall and have called on legislators to support a bill aimed at preventing future coastal bluff collapses.

Transit authorities have been working for years to stabilize bluffs in Del Mar and elsewhere in the county. Officials highlighted in January the completion of phase 4 of a six-phase project with phase 5 expected to start next year.