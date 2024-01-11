SAN DIEGO — Authorities on Thursday arrested a driving school instructor suspected of assaulting students during lessons while secretly recording them.

San Diego police say Richard “Joseph” Banks sexually assaulted and molested his female students and used cameras hidden in the car to record their private areas. Banks, 50, was an instructor for El Cajon-based American Driving School.

Most of the students were teenage girls, police said. Detectives say they are looking for more victims and urge them to call police at 858-538-8026.

Banks was booked into jail on suspicion of child abuse and molestation, sexual battery, possession and production of of child pornography, and installation and use of a surreptitious recording device.