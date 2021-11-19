Drivers stop to scoop up cash scattered across freeway in Carlsbad

SAN DIEGO — Drivers stopped on a San Diego County freeway Friday to try to scoop up cash that was blowing across the lanes.

The money was reported by drivers on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad, just north of Cannon Road, around 9 a.m.

Caltrans confirmed that officers had been sent to the area where “several vehicles have stopped on the shoulder” and that there was “heavy traffic in the area.”

FOX 5 has reached out to California Highway Patrol to confirm further details. Witnesses said the cash fell from a passing truck. An armored vehicle from Sectran Security Inc. was pulled over on the side of the highway.

