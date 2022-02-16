Drivers search out cheap gas as average prices reach painful peak

SAN DIEGO – It’s becoming increasingly common for San Diegans to experience sticker shock at the pump. That’s apparently not going away anytime soon.

On Wednesday, San Diego set a new record-high for its average price of a gallon of regular unleaded, self-serve gas at about $4.73, according to the Auto Club of Southern California.

“That’s three cents more than a week ago and ten cents more than a month ago,” AAA spokesperson Doug Shupe said. “It’s $1.20 more per gallon than this time a year ago.”

That means you’ll pay about $66 for an average 14-gallon tank. As prices rise, drivers flock to cheaper gas stations such as Costco Gas to try and save.

“Well my boyfriend has a Costco card, so that’s the only reason I date him,” Jimmy Sherfy said.

But even Costco Gas in Mission Valley was $4.35 a gallon Wednesday.

“Honestly I’m not really that bothered by it,” Steven Gill said. “It’s unfortunate, but that’s how the market works.”

USD Economics Professor Alan Gin said the skyrocketing prices at the pump are happening for one main reason, and a lot of it comes from tension overseas.

“There’s potential military conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” Gin said. “If that happens, that’s going to disrupt the world energy market; I think Ukraine is a producer as well, but what’s likely to happen is there’s likely to be sanctions put on Russia and that then that can affect the export of oil bins from Russia.”

Despite paying more at the pump, Shupe said AAA expects the same amount of drivers on the road.

“When it comes to leisure travel, historically when pump prices have been high heading into, for example, Memorial Day or Fourth of July weekend, that does not deter most people from traveling,” he said. “That said people may adjust their leisure travel habits a little bit, maybe they don’t drive as far or they only go for a few days or they pack lunches for the road trip.”