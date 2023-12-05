SAN DIEGO — A man who was driving to work was shot at Monday evening in the La Presa area, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around State Route 54 and Paradise Valley Rd., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Four bullets struck the car, two of which hit the victim on the wrist and hip, police said.

The man was able to drive home, where first responders picked him up and took him to the hospital, per SDPD. His condition is unknown.

Police do not have a suspect description at this time. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

No additional details were immediately available.