Man shot while driving on East County highway

SANTEE, Calif. – A 28-year-old driver was wounded Monday after another driver opened fire on him in East County, authorities said.

At about 8 a.m., the victim was driving north on SR-125 at Mission Gorge Road when a black SUV pulled up alongside his vehicle and fired “several shots” into it, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s department.

The man was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck and later released, deputies say.

The shooter in the incident was not known to the department and remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sheriff’s Detective Tyler Norby at 619-956-4000 or the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200. Tipsters also may remain anonymous by contacting San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.