Driver who ran off after pinning pedestrian under truck still sought

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – Authorities continued their search Wednesday for a hit-and-run suspect that pinned a man underneath a truck in a retail parking lot in Vista.

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies found a man pinned under a Toyota pickup in the AutoZone parking lot around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect ran away before deputies arrived on scene at the store at 950 S. Santa Fe Ave.

The Vista Fire Department extracted the unidentified male victim from underneath the truck. He was then taken by helicopter to Palomar Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No other information was released. Deputies have not identified a suspect. If anyone has information, call the Sheriff’s Vista Patrol Station at 760-940-4551 or leave at anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Those with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.