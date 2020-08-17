Driver who hit pedestrians in North County sentenced to 30 years in prison

VISTA (CNS) – A man who intentionally struck a half-dozen pedestrians with an SUV in North County in attacks that occurred days apart was sentenced Monday to more than 30 years in state prison.

Michael Dorman, 30, who struck two people on Dec. 4, 2016, in San Marcos and 10 days later ran down four people in Vista, pleaded guilty to six attempted murder counts.

In the first incident, Dorman struck a married couple in the parking lot of a Home Depot store, while the second crime involved four pedestrians struck at various locations throughout Vista, according to prosecutors.

Dorman was arrested the same day by sheriff’s deputies, who apprehended the defendant in Oceanside following a 15-minute chase and alleged he was driving under the influence and intentionally struck pedestrians and other vehicles.

Prosecutors did not disclose a motive for the crimes, which resulted in a sentence of 30 years and four months in custody.

Deputy District Attorney Christopher Campbell read impact statements from some of the victims at the sentencing hearing. They continue to suffer physically and mentally nearly four years later, he said.

Along with ongoing physical pain, the victims reported feeling anxiety and fear to this day while walking near vehicles, Campbell said.

A woman who was struck along with her 17-year-old son wrote that she had to learn to walk again and was hospitalized for months. She said she continues to suffer physical pain, as well as flashbacks, while her son was less physically affected, but continues to suffer from nightmares and panic attacks.

“You wanted to hurt people? You succeeded,” she wrote. “You wanted to cause fear and pain? You succeeded. If you were trying to hurt yourself, it seems you may have succeeded.”