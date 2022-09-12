SAN DIEGO — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while crossing the street Sunday in the Rancho Bernardo area, San Diego Police Department announced.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. Sunday, a man was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street near 15500 Bernardo Center Drive.

The man who was driving did not stop after hitting the pedestrian, SDPD said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but he eventually died from his injuries, according to police. His name was not publicly identified.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday, the driver turned himself in at SDPD headquarters, police said.

The identity of the driver or what charges he may face has not yet been released by officials.

