Driver trying to escape deputies crashes into backyard pool

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A driver who was trying to escape deputies lost control, crashed into a backyard and ended up landing in a pool early Wednesday, officials said.

The driver was apparently able to escape the wreck, as police were still searching for them later that morning.

It all started shortly before 4 a.m. when someone called 911 about two different cars driving recklessly. Sheriff’s deputies caught up to the drivers and tried to stop them, but when they sped off, deputies called off the chase out of safety concerns, officials said.

A short time later, a vehicle plowed over a barrier at a home on nearby Camino De Las Palmas, and plunged into the pool. Deputies rushed to the scene but found no sign of the driver.

No one living at the residence was hurt in the wild crash.